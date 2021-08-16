Analysts Offer Predictions for Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

FULC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $22.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $749.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.86. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $25.56.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 481.07% and a negative return on equity of 66.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULC. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 11,840 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 67,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 646.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 34,465 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James A. Geraghty acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $132,179 in the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

