Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Finning International (FTT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Finning International (TSE: FTT):

8/5/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$41.50.

8/4/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$38.50 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2021 – Finning International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$41.00 price target on the stock.

FTT stock traded up C$0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching C$34.44. 89,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,913. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.31. Finning International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$19.14 and a 1 year high of C$35.00. The stock has a market cap of C$5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48.

Get Finning International Inc alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk sold 1,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.20, for a total value of C$40,832.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,005,864.80. Also, Senior Officer Scott Thomson purchased 9,500 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$30.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$290,814.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 217,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,645,834.59.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.