Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Finning International (FTT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Finning International (TSE: FTT):
- 8/5/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$44.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/5/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$41.50.
- 8/4/2021 – Finning International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$38.50 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2021 – Finning International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$41.00 price target on the stock.
FTT stock traded up C$0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching C$34.44. 89,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,913. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.31. Finning International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$19.14 and a 1 year high of C$35.00. The stock has a market cap of C$5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48.
In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk sold 1,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.20, for a total value of C$40,832.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,005,864.80. Also, Senior Officer Scott Thomson purchased 9,500 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$30.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$290,814.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 217,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,645,834.59.
Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.