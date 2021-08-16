Analysts Set Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) PT at $14.75

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

ACEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Macquarie upped their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

In other news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 30,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $286,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,135,948 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,607,000 after acquiring an additional 679,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,608,000 after purchasing an additional 645,504 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 623,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after buying an additional 331,004 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,297,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after buying an additional 230,231 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 368,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 210,612 shares in the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACEL traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,693. Accel Entertainment has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $15.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

