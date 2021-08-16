Analysts Set Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) Target Price at €5.08

Shares of Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €4.95 ($5.82).

CEC1 has been the topic of several research reports. Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.60 ($6.59) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Friday.

CEC1 opened at €6.45 ($7.59) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €5.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Ceconomy has a one year low of €3.64 ($4.28) and a one year high of €7.60 ($8.94).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

