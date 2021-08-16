Analysts Set Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Target Price at $13.50

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.10.

CPXGF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

CPXGF opened at $12.75 on Friday. Cineplex has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.71.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

