Analysts Set Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Price Target at $6.70

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.66.

CRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRK traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,858,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

