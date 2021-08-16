Analysts Set Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Target Price at C$17.03

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.03.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIR.UN. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$16.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.63. The company has a market cap of C$3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$10.71 and a one year high of C$16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

