Analysts Set Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Target Price at $196.88

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.88.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIVN. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $189.09 on Friday. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $107.98 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.37.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 10,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,880.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total transaction of $343,965.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,054 shares of company stock valued at $15,838,257 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 645.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 51,791 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 5.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 111,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Five9 by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 2.2% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Five9 by 214.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 22,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

