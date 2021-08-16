Analysts Set Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Target Price at $20.20

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,013,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,433,000. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at about $24,006,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 371.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,054,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,336,000 after buying an additional 830,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 74.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,725,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,983,000 after buying an additional 737,967 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KRG stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.60. 19,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,060. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.