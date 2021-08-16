Analysts Set Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) PT at $15.38

Shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of QUOT stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.72. 16,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,606. Quotient Technology has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.55 million, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $123.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quotient Technology will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $128,867.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,004 shares in the company, valued at $737,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,580 shares of company stock valued at $421,884. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

