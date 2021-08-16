Analysts Set Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Price Target at $67.50

Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,923,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $723,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,156 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,721,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,715,000 after acquiring an additional 208,393 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 11.6% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,436,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,249,000 after acquiring an additional 253,124 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,650,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,389,000 after purchasing an additional 79,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,146,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,858,000 after purchasing an additional 22,102 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWX stock opened at $71.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.18. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $75.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

