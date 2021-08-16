Analysts Set The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target at $47.15

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.82.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush started coverage on The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of AZEK traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.10. 25,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,842. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -510.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.11. The AZEK has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that The AZEK will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $1,056,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,091 shares of company stock worth $4,978,404 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK in the first quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The AZEK by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of The AZEK by 48.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

