Analyzing Emtec (OTCMKTS:ETEC) & Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Emtec (OTCMKTS:ETEC) and Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Emtec and Newtek Business Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emtec 0 0 0 0 N/A Newtek Business Services 1 2 0 0 1.67

Newtek Business Services has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.98%. Given Newtek Business Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Newtek Business Services is more favorable than Emtec.

Volatility & Risk

Emtec has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newtek Business Services has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Emtec and Newtek Business Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emtec N/A N/A N/A Newtek Business Services 62.29% 17.78% 7.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Newtek Business Services shares are held by institutional investors. 65.1% of Emtec shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Newtek Business Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Emtec and Newtek Business Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emtec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Newtek Business Services $92.20 million 6.93 $33.62 million $2.05 13.84

Newtek Business Services has higher revenue and earnings than Emtec.

Summary

Newtek Business Services beats Emtec on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Emtec

Emtec Inc. operates as information technology consulting firm, which provides transformative digital solutions to world-class organizations. The company’s services include advisory, applications, analytic and infrastructure services. The Advisory services consists of prepare for the cloud, profitability and cost management, project management and change management. The Applications service consists of advisory, development, implementation and support of mission critical applications. It provides Customer Relationship Management, Enterprise Resource Planning, Enterprise Performance Management, collaboration, application development and testing, mobile design and development and application managed services. The Infrastructure services include end user computing, mobile device management, enterprise computing, service management, knowledge management, digital enterprise management; and service desk and ClearCARE Managed Support Services. The Analytics services offers BI Roadmap & Strategy, BI/Analytics Assessment, data governance, data visualization services, implementation services, analytics cloud enablement, custom EDW development and ClearCARE managed support services. The company was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

