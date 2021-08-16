Analyzing Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) & Paragon Shipping (OTCMKTS:PRGNF)

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) and Paragon Shipping (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eneti and Paragon Shipping’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eneti $163.73 million 1.29 -$671.98 million ($18.28) -1.03 Paragon Shipping N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Paragon Shipping has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eneti.

Risk and Volatility

Eneti has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paragon Shipping has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eneti and Paragon Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eneti -276.58% -3.48% -1.69% Paragon Shipping N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Eneti and Paragon Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eneti 0 1 1 0 2.50 Paragon Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eneti currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.13%. Given Eneti’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eneti is more favorable than Paragon Shipping.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.1% of Eneti shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Eneti

Eneti Inc., a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels. It also focuses on the marine-based renewable energy business, which include investing in the wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc. and changed its name to Eneti Inc. in February 2021. Eneti Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

About Paragon Shipping

Paragon Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

