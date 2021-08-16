Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Purchased by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLY opened at $8.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 149.66% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

