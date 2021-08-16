Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Truist Securities

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

AIRC traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.54. 27,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,174. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion and a PE ratio of 29.18. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $53.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $70,417.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $110,329.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

