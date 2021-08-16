API3 Reaches Market Cap of $62.30 Million (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 16th. API3 has a market cap of $62.30 million and approximately $8.00 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 coin can now be purchased for $4.50 or 0.00009693 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, API3 has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00062675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00016751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $436.24 or 0.00939827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00110366 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00047621 BTC.

About API3

API3 is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official website is api3.org

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

