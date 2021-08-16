Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

Apollo Global Management has raised its dividend by 24.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Apollo Global Management has a payout ratio of 55.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Apollo Global Management to earn $4.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $59.37 on Monday. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.45. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.69.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard bought 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $122,484.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $25,006,977.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,478,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,228,999 shares of company stock worth $131,162,910. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.89.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.