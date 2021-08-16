Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Position Increased by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,195 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. ICAP boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $129.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $3,426,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $5,711,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.