Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Cut to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $5.00.

APRE has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aprea Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.15.

Shares of NASDAQ APRE opened at $3.65 on Thursday. Aprea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $77.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of -0.02.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APRE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

