Apron Network (APN) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.97 Million

Apron Network (CURRENCY:APN) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Apron Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges. Apron Network has a total market cap of $9.97 million and $9.58 million worth of Apron Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Apron Network has traded up 25.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apron Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00063845 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00017156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $446.41 or 0.00937905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00110790 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00047162 BTC.

Apron Network Profile

Apron Network is a coin. It launched on April 9th, 2021. Apron Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,500,000 coins. Apron Network’s official Twitter account is @apronofficial1

According to CryptoCompare, “Apron is a decentralized platform that provides infrastructure services for DApp developers, DApp users, and operators. APN is the native token of Apron Network. The service provider obtains APN rewards through the services it provides. The long term stability of the system is maintained by the APN holder reward algorithm which introduces difficulty adjustments and reward attenuation mechanisms to stimulate real demand. “

Buying and Selling Apron Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apron Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apron Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apron Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apron Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apron Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.