APYSwap (APYS) Price Tops $0.18

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a total market cap of $3.20 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00053088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.94 or 0.00132926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.63 or 0.00158436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,814.85 or 0.99939666 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $418.40 or 0.00912681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

