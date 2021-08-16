Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.16

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.16 and last traded at $70.16, with a volume of 3883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.80.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arch Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.54. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.26) earnings per share. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 611.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 541,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after acquiring an additional 465,286 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after acquiring an additional 200,461 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 272,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after acquiring an additional 128,289 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 228.3% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 154,316 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after acquiring an additional 107,316 shares during the period.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

