Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.27 Million

Equities analysts expect Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) to announce sales of $9.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the lowest is $8.30 million. Arcus Biosciences posted sales of $64.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year sales of $36.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $34.80 million to $38.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $166.60 million, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $423.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 213.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $26,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $31,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $27.37 on Monday. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.06.

Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

