Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $47.12

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.12 and last traded at $47.12, with a volume of 276 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.12.

ARNA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.79.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 15.28, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.41 per share, with a total value of $50,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 594.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,185,000 after buying an additional 880,841 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 617,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,088,000 after buying an additional 270,850 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 670,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,555,000 after buying an additional 243,656 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,690,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,024,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,504,000 after buying an additional 175,934 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

