Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDS traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.00. 117,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,687. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.08. On average, research analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vu Truong bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $25,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $60,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 105,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,481 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 459,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 35,904 shares in the last quarter. 8.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

