Arion Price Reaches $0.0028 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Arion has a total market cap of $40,065.78 and $2.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arion has traded down 24.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00054175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00133315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.61 or 0.00157149 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,167.89 or 0.99914627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.12 or 0.00907046 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.63 or 0.06837949 BTC.

Arion’s total supply is 14,443,591 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

