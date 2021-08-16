Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. Scotiabank increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.06.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $133.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $136.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.47%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

