Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $572,000 Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 715.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,489 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,621 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,334,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,793,000 after buying an additional 716,986 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,663,000 after buying an additional 4,261,604 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 109.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,565,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,564,000 after buying an additional 2,385,667 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CFG. Argus upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

CFG opened at $44.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.06. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.