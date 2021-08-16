Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $634,000 Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 214.0% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $21.97 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

