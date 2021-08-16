Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 445 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 44.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS opened at $410.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $376.23. The firm has a market cap of $138.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $418.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.82.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

