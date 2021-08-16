Aryacoin Price Tops $0.0144 (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last week, Aryacoin has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0144 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Aryacoin has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $81,017.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005281 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000189 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

Aryacoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA . The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

