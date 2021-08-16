ASD Price Reaches $0.45 on Top Exchanges (BTMX)

ASD (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One ASD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000971 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ASD has traded up 20.3% against the US dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $334.62 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00063624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00017109 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.80 or 0.00939955 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00110789 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00047761 BTC.

ASD Coin Profile

ASD is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 743,385,577 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

