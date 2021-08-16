ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Update

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $54.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 3.58. ASOS has a 12-month low of $50.29 and a 12-month high of $81.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America cut shares of ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded ASOS from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. ASOS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

