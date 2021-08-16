Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Bought by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Aspen Technology makes up about 1.5% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at $72,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.28. 15,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,415. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.92. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.15 and a 12-month high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.57.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,131.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,021 shares of company stock worth $10,480,928. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

