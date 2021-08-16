Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) to report $165.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $169.71 million and the lowest is $161.96 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares reported sales of $171.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full year sales of $668.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $660.52 million to $677.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $668.64 million, with estimates ranging from $657.33 million to $679.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 35.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

AUB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.53. The stock had a trading volume of 205,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,041. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.72. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $42.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

