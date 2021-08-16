Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 41.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,178,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,707,000. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 41,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,010,000 after buying an additional 722,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $103.76 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $103.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.23.

