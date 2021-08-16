Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,679 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,023,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $331,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 48.5% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 18,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 123,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:BBEU opened at $61.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.50.

