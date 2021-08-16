Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,797 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,178 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 993 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,573 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 26.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Citigroup raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

NYSE STM opened at $43.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $26.90 and a twelve month high of $43.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.67.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

