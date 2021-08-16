Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 389 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,669 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,825,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,874,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,027,000 after purchasing an additional 882,230 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,709.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,047,000 after buying an additional 456,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,648,000 after buying an additional 448,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $97.78 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.47. The company has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

