Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 669 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 30.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock opened at $171.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.47. The company has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.25.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel acquired 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,186 shares of company stock valued at $898,925 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

