Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after buying an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter worth $2,912,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 453.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 288,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 236,036 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNN shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

SNN opened at $38.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

