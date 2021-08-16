Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of ASML by 450.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Grupo Santander cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $788.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $331.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $343.25 and a twelve month high of $805.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $719.74.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

