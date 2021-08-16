AtromG8 (AG8) Market Capitalization Tops $1.29 Million

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One AtromG8 coin can now be bought for about $0.0306 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AtromG8 has traded 34.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. AtromG8 has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $76,061.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00056185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00135289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.60 or 0.00158747 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003959 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,365.29 or 0.99999339 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.03 or 0.00916690 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $310.91 or 0.00670569 BTC.

AtromG8 Profile

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. AtromG8’s official message board is atromg8.com/blog . AtromG8’s official website is atromg8.com . The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam . AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

AtromG8 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AtromG8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AtromG8 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AtromG8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

