AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Boosted by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 8.8% in the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 24.2% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 83,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 16,248 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,092,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,076,000 after acquiring an additional 110,460 shares during the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on T. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $28.19 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.51.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.