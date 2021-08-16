AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Boosted by Holloway Wealth Management LLC

Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in AT&T by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in AT&T by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.16. 330,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,081,020. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.51. The stock has a market cap of $201.06 billion, a PE ratio of -90.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

