AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Cut to “Hold” at Maxim Group

Maxim Group cut shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of AudioEye in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioEye from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AEYE stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. AudioEye has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70. The company has a market capitalization of $103.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.16.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 37.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.56%. Research analysts anticipate that AudioEye will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carr Bettis sold 10,000 shares of AudioEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $159,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,844 shares of company stock worth $408,591. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AudioEye by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 248,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AudioEye by 255.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 98,256 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AudioEye by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in AudioEye by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 12,218 shares during the period. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.