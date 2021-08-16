Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given New C$14.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

APR.UN has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC upped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR to C$13.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.18.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Shares of APR.UN opened at C$12.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.56. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a twelve month low of C$9.60 and a twelve month high of C$12.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$496.53 million and a PE ratio of 13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.94, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s payout ratio is 83.66%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.