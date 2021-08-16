AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $7,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVB opened at $224.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.25. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $232.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.19%.

AVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.00.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total transaction of $97,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,415 shares of company stock worth $2,491,333. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

