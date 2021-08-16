Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Director Purchases $10,899.00 in Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Director Jo Natauri acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.33 per share, with a total value of $10,899.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,374.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AVTR stock opened at $38.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $38.85.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 59.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Avantor by 15.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,587,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,393,000 after acquiring an additional 481,316 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Avantor by 190.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in Avantor by 15.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 29,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in Avantor by 28.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,178,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,862,000 after acquiring an additional 259,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVTR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avantor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

