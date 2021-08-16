Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Director Purchases $10,899.00 in Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Director Jo Natauri acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.33 per share, with a total value of $10,899.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,374.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
AVTR stock opened at $38.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $38.85.
Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVTR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avantor in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.22.
Avantor Company Profile
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
